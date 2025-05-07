SNP unveil candidates for Fife seats at 2026 Scottish election
The list was announced one year to the day before voters go to the polls to choose their next MSPs.
All bar one of the party’s current MSPs are standing again, with David Torrance bidding to retain the Kirkcaldy seat he won in 2011. Jenny Gilruth will stand again for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, while Shirley Anne Somerville aims to retain her Dunfermline seat.
The new name on the list of candidates is David Barratt who is hoping to retain the Cowdenbeath seat which was represented by the retiring Anabelle Ewing. Mr Barratt is the councillor for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, and is also convener of the South West Fife area committee.
The election next year will bring the curtain down on several political careers.
Along with Ms Ewing, Alex Rowley is also standing down as list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. he has been at Holyrood since 2014, and was previously leader of Fife Council. Long serving Tory MSP Liz Smith is also standing down next year.
In north-east Fife, Willie Rennie has also confirmed he will stand again.
