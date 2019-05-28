St Andrews farm set to launch new wedding venue

A farm in Fife is to open a new wedding venue.

Falside Farm, near the A917 between St Andrews and Crail, has been granted permission to convert 18th century buildings.

The barn and manager’s house are currently unsafe, and the roofs have collapsed in several areas.

Falside Farm wants to turn the crumbling buildings into a “series of flexible open spaces, suitable for hire”, and plans to use a number of local contractors to do the work.

It saidthe new business in the area will “create much needed permanent and ongoing rural employment, as well as for corporate events organisers, caterers, cleaners and businesses who are able to hire the

facilities”.

The largest space, the function suite, is designed to accommodate up to 250 people.

In its application to councillors, Falside Farm said: “The project has been chosen to make the farm a viable business, and a wedding venue has been chosen to respond to high demand in the local area, for flexible space to hold a wedding and reception, with an emphasis on character and tradition.

“The design of the venue has been carried out in keeping with the traditional layout of the steading and old cattle court, because we want to retain the history of the farm, but modernise the farm business at the same time.”

Owner, Richard Lumgair also plans to create a honeyberry orchard in the autumn, and make his own brand of either wine or gin, as another diversified project.

He said: “This will work hand-in-hand with the wedding venue, as it will potentially be a way to sell the product back to the consumer, through the wedding venue.

“Having taken on Falside in 2016, we were thrilled to find the traditional farm buildings were largely intact and thought they’d make a fantastic events space.

“We’ve now spent nearly a year tastefully renovating the steading using traditional, environmentally conscious techniques, to bring the East Neuk of Fife an exciting new venue, for up to 250 people, with plenty of outdoor space too.

“We’re having our first events in December, and already have strong demand for the venue in 2020/2021.