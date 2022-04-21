These figures reveal how much work Fife’s MPs do at Westminster

The number of committees they sit on, bills they present, questions they ask and even how many motions they have signed have been analysed using the information contained in the House of Commons library.

The data gives a snapshot of the work they do behind the scenes.

Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, signed the most Early Day Motions.

Fife's MPs: Neale Hanvey, Douglas Chapman, Wendy Chamberlain and Peter Grant

His total of 866 was almost three times more than any of Fife’s MPs.

EDMs are a way an MP can draw attention to a particular issue.

The figure recorded by the Alba MP was significantly higher than the SNP’s Peter Grant (Glenrothes) at 252 or Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) at 254.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem MP for North-east Fife signed 291.

When it came to cross-party All-Party Parliamentary Groups - for those who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region or country - Ms Chamberlain and Mr Chapman recorded 11 each, while Mr Grant was on three and Mr Grant zero.

Mr Grant, however, sat on six committees - three times more than the average MP records.

Mr Chapman sat on zero, Mr Hanvey two and Ms Chamberlain one.

The Lib Dem politician presented more Bills to the House than the other Fife MPs - seven in total.

Mr Chapman presented two, and Mr Grant and Mr Hanvey one apiece.

She also tabled the most urgent questions - nine in total. Mr Hanvey posted two, Mr Grant one and Mr Chapman zero.

The Institute for Public Policy Research said the essence of democracy is MPs linking citizens to policy making.

But Dr Parth Patel, research fellow at the think tank, said their research shows that the vast majority of citizens no longer believe they have the most sway over policy decisions made by their representatives, and that trust in MPs is nosediving.

He added: "We need an active and empowered Parliament, with MPs on all sides able to speak their minds and act in the interests of their constituents.