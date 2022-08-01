Tory Party leadership: Fife MSP backs Liz Truss for Prime Minister

Murdo Fraser MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, endorsed her ahead of Rushi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer in the two-way race to move into 10 Downing Street following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

He is one of nine Scottish MSPs to publicly endorse the Foreign Secretary in her bid to become the UK’s third female Prime Minister.

Ms Truss has said she will not allow a second Scottish independence referendum to take place if she becomes Prime Minister.

Liz Truss (Pic: Henry Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images) has the backing of Fife list MSP, Murdo Fraser

Mr Fraser said: She has a great track record of delivering in every job she’s had in government, not least as Foreign Secretary, delivering trade deals to benefit businesses here in Scotland and across the UK.

“She understands Scotland. She went to school in Paisley, she’s had great engagement with the Scottish Parliament and its committees, and with Scottish business during her time in government, and she knows what the UK Government has to do to make a positive case for the United Kingdom to keep our union together.