Voting eligibility reminder to Fifers

Households in Fife will soon be receiving a form asking them to check whether the information that appears on the electoral register for those living at their address is correct as part of Fife’s annual voter registration canvass.

The aim of the form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can register to vote individually.

With Community Council elections expected to take place in October for Coaltown of Wemyss and Blairhall, this is also an opportunity for residents in these villages to make sure they will be able to take part and have their say in these, or any other by-elections, or national elections if they’re called.

Mike Melville, Depute Electoral Registration Officer for Fife, said: “Anyone who wants to vote must be registered.

“To make sure you’re able to have your say in future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond by Thursday, August 8.

“Whatever you do, don’t ignore it.

“It’s also important to include 14-year-olds who will become 15 by 30 November 2019 on the form. This is so they are on the register when they become old enough to vote.

“It’s particularly important that anyone who has recently moved looks out for the form and checks whether they are registered at their new address.

“You can respond online by updating the contents of the form at www.hef-response.co.uk/fife-ecanvass.

“You can also confirm there’s no change at your property by calling 0808 284 1573 and entering your security code from the form or by texting your security code and password, separated by a space, to 07537 410073.

“You can also return the paper form.

“Although the annual canvass form isn’t a registration form, it’s still important that you respond to it.

“The information you provide will enable us to send a separate individual registration form to all the people in your household who are eligible and need to register.”