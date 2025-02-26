Wendy Chamberlain MP meets with National Farmer’s Union Scotland

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has today met with the NFUS to discuss Inheritance Tax reforms and Seasonal Agricultural Workers.

Following the Government’s proposed reforms to Inheritance Tax, Chamberlain has raised the impact this will have on farming families several times to the Government. On Wednesday, February 26, Chamberlain met with the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) to further discuss this issue. NFUS representatives expressed their frustration at the Government’s decision and shared that many farmers in the union are extremely worried about the futures of their farms.

During the meeting, the Environment Secretary’s announcement that Seasonal Worker visas will be extended for five years was also discussed. The announcement was warmly welcomed, however with the uncertainty brought by Inheritance Tax changes and Business Property Relief changes, concerns over being able to plan that far ahead were raised.

The closured of the planned Animal Care Unit at the SRUC in Cupar was also discussed and concerns about local rural training and education were shared.

Chamberlain has also consistently raised the difficulties farming families are facing transitioning from Tax Credits to Universal Credit. Having raised this with the Minister for Social Security, Chamberlain is encouraging farmers in this situation to fill out a form so that the Minister can see the extent of this problem. If this applies to you and you would like to take part, the form can be found here: https://forms.gle/QdkLiBfpCd3jnkVY7

Commenting, Chamberlain said: “Although I welcome the extension of the Seasonal Workers visas, which I have been calling for continually, it does feel like the odds are stacked against farmers at the moment.

“We know that the changes to IHT and BPR will leave many farmers having to sell on their farms and walk away from family farms that have been passed down through generations.

“It will also harshly impact tenant farmers who do not have the option to sell their farms.

“This, coupled with the difficulties farmers are facing transitioning to Universal Credit, shows that the Government have clearly swept farmers aside despite them being the ones who put food on all of our tables.”