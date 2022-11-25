Neale Hanvey, Alba MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said he had always picked up the tab and had no plans to change it despite this week’s controversial announcement.

He said: “The costs and what I can claim for are tightly regulated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. Its rules state that as an employer, it is entirely appropriate that an MP should, if they see fit, reward their staff with a modest gathering at Christmas.

“This is an allowable cost that I have not and will not claim. I consider it my personal responsibility to cover all such costs as an expression of my gratitude for my team’s diligent and tireless work. Social events for my staff have always been paid for by me. Neither my hard working-staff or the hard-working folk of Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath will pay a penny towards this MP’s Christmas parties.”