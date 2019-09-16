Work starts on Cardenden council homes

Work has begun on new council houses at Woodbine, Cardenden.

The development, which includes 43 new homes, will be a mix of properties with a high proportion of specific needs houses including, seven bungalows, 24 general needs houses and 12 cottage flats.

The project is part of Fife Council’s wider affordable housing programme to increase the number of affordable homes for rent across the Kingdom.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, cut the first sod on site.

She said: “I’m pleased to be celebrating that work is now underway here at Woodbine

“The mix of house types was agreed following consultation to identify local housing requirements and will be a great development to add to the Council’s housing stock.”

Local developer NAStech Construction are building the houses for the council.

Councillor Linda Erskine, chairman of the Cowdenbeath area committee, added: “The Woodbine development will contribute much needed affordable housing for the Cowdenbeath area and I look forward to seeing tenants settling into their new neighbourhood next year and enjoying the local community.”

This development is one of a number that are in the pipeline to meet the council’s target to deliver 3500 new affordable homes by 2022.

Cllr Hamilton added: “Our affordable housing programme works in partnership with Fife Housing Association Alliance, private developers and together we are making real progress towards our 3500 commitment.

“Working together, we are building fit for purpose modern houses that will benefit tenants for many years to come.”