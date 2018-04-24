Would you watch council meetings online?

Fife Council is toying with the idea of broadcasting key meetings online.

It is set to launch a pilot project to see how feasible it is to live stream future committee meetings.

Glenrothes Area Committee will be the guinea pig on June 13, followed by a meeting of the full council on June 28.

The system will be tested offline and then again in front of an invited audience before an evaluation is completed and sent back to councillors to decide whether or not to live stream all meetings.

The project has the backing of all parties, and, if successful, it could be up and running after the summer recess.

Live streaming has been done by a number of councils across the UK, while the Scottish Parliament broadcasts its meetings and debates, opening its work to a much wider audience.