Popular section of Fife Coastal Path is re-opened

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) has re-opened the section from Seafield to Kinghorn.

The path was shut in August after torrential downpours caused a landslip, leaving the path in a hazardous condition.

Walkers are asked to urge caution.

Repair work has been carried out, but FCCT will continue to monitor the situation.

Jeremy Harris, recently appointed CE, said: “We do everything we can to keep this wonderful public resource open and to keep people safe. Following an extensive assessment of the slight slip that occurred in August on the Seafield to Kinghorn section of the route, we are now satisfied that there is no immediate threat to users.

“However we would ask the path users to exercise caution, particularly on this section. The ground remains uneven in places and there are hidden depressions alongside the main path.”

Robbie Blyth, countryside operations team manager added, “We are monitoring the path for any further movement, and will keep the public informed if there are any changes through our website and social media channels.

“As with all paths and sites the trust maintains, we would advise the public to exercise caution on this section. “