Postcode Lottery win for Fife residents

Four neighbours in the East Neuk have been celebrating after winning thousands of pounds.

The Anstruther residents’ postcode had been drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize on Tuesday.

Two of the Burnside Terrace players will see their bank account boosted by £1000 each, while the remaining two will have their prize doubled to £2000 thanks to playing with two tickets!

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, offered her congratulations: “Well done, Anstruther!

“It’s brilliant to see four winners together on one street and I hope they have a great time spending their prize.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with local group Appaws for Autism receiving £10,100 last year.