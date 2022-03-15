Power cut: Part of Kirkcaldy hit – these are the affected postcodes

A power cut has hit parts of Kirkcaldy tonight.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:51 pm

It is affecting properties in Viewforth Terrace and its surrounding streets.Scottish Power said it was made aware of the problem at 4:54pm - and it had no advance warning.

Its engineers are on their way to the local substation to investigate a suspected blown fuse.

Map showing the area hit by the power cut

They are working to get power back into people’s homes and businesses by 8:00pm.

Scottish Power said it would give an update once the team was on site and had assessed the situation.

Postcodes affected include:

KY12BY, KY12DH, KY13AA, KY13AB, KY13AU, KY13BN, KY13BS, KY13BW, KY13DJ, KY13DL, KY13EB, KY13ED, KY13EL, KY13EN, KY13ER, KY13ES, KY13ET, KY13HB, KY13HD, KY13HS, KY13HW, KY13JA, KY13JY, KY13JZ, KY13LA, KY13LF, KY13LG

Scottish PowerKirkcaldy