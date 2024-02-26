Praise for Fife Pub in Parliament

Neale Hanvey (MP Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath) and Douglas Chapman (MP Dunfermline & West Fife), have sponsored an early day motion in the Westminster parliament on 19th February congratulating the Hillend Tavern on it's successes in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year awards. The Hillend took both Scotland and Northern Ireland Pub of the Year and the Kingdom of Fife Pub of the Year titles and made the final sixteen of UK Pub of the Year.