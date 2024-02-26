Praise for Fife Pub in Parliament
Neale Hanvey (MP Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath) and Douglas Chapman (MP Dunfermline & West Fife), have sponsored an early day motion in the Westminster parliament on 19th February congratulating the Hillend Tavern on it's successes in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year awards. The Hillend took both Scotland and Northern Ireland Pub of the Year and the Kingdom of Fife Pub of the Year titles and made the final sixteen of UK Pub of the Year.
Kingdom of Fife press officer, Richard Sutcliffe said, “We would like to say a big thank you to Neale and Douglas for their endorsement of the Hillend Tavern's achievements and congratulate Mikey Henderson and his team at the Hillend on this further recognition.”
The early day motion can be seen at https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/61877