Praise for Fife’s fostering service

Fife Council’s Fostering and Adoption Services have been awarded a ‘very good’ grading from the Care Inspectorate.

On the fostering service, it was stated: “Children felt safe and loved within their fostering families who helped them to stay healthy, do well in school and keep in touch with their families.

“Good quality support was available from social workers and the joined up working of social workers and other agencies supported good quality care and planning for children and foster carers.”

The report on the adoption service stated: “Adopters felt reassured by the processes in place in Fife, instilling the utmost confidence in the skills and knowledge of the team supporting them. (Staff were) respectful and thoughtful about their adopters. It was clear they knew them well and advocated on their behalf.”

Fife Council is currently recruiting foster carers and adopters.