Praise for Kirkcaldy BIDs ‘bold approach’ to town centre issues

Kirkcaldy’s campaign to create a framework for growth to attract inward investment continues – with a focus on green initiatives for the town.

Representatives from Kirkcaldy4All, the town’s business improvement district, have met with Mark Smillie, head of partner support and finance at the Central Scotland Green Network Trust.

It provides capacity to help realise the Scottish Government’s vision, namely that by 2050, Central Scotland will have been transformed into a place where the environment adds value to the economy and where people’s lives are enriched by its quality.

Mark welcomed the work behind done by the BID to drive Kirkcaldy’s transformation.

He said: “It is an innovative and bold approach that is bringing many public and private sector partners to the table – all essential if real, sustainable change is to be delivered.

“It is clear that Kirkcaldy’s business improvement district, engaging with multiple partners, is helping to shape their bold vision for the town. It is looking to create a framework for growth – focused on quality of place - that will help to shape the town’s future by Kirkcaldy, for Kirkcaldy – but with real benefits that will radiate to a far wider area.”

The group’s backing is the latest development following the launch of a Citizens’ Lab and KirkcaldyNow initioatives by the BID.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4All, said: “We want our framework for growth to have a beating green heart, one that will help to transform Kirkcaldy into a place where people want to live and work.

”If we can harness green technology and green initiatives to help deliver those goals, we will be making great progress for the community.”

He highlighted the town’s existing green credentials – not least of all the ground-breaking Greener Kirkcaldy, a community-led charity and development trust working locally to benefit to local people and the environment.

He said: “We want to shine a light on the work being done in the town – and encourage others to look at the carbon-neutral opportunities afforded by our natural resources and location.”

The BID is interacting with many audiences and agencies in its drive to create a unique framework.

In the last week, it has engaged with Fife Council’s Place Standard programme in a join event staged with the University of Dundee that engaged with members of the public at an exhibition in The Kirkcaldy Centre.

Mr Harvey added: “Our Citizens’ Lab continues to attract feedback from those living and working in the town, feeding in their ideas for our town’s future.

“We have met with our improvement district’s own levy-payers to keep them up to date on plans going forward.”

Over the coming weeks, the BID’s work continues with more meetings planned with stakeholders.

Mark concludes: “We very much support their work and hope – in a collaborative approach – that we can realise shared aims: to add value, and through delivery, create change.”