Praise for women who secured conviction of serial domestic abuser

A man who carried out a series of domestic abuse and violence offences over a 24-year period has been convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Graham Young (50) was found guilty of multiple assaults committed against five women and a man in the Dunfermline, Kelty and East Wemyss areas.

Police say he inflicted ‘‘horrendous suffering’’ – and they praised the woman who came forward and helped secure a conviction.

Officers from Fife’s domestic abuse investigation Unit began to investigate Young in 2015 after he was identified as a serial offender in violent crimes against women.

Detective Inspector James Leeso said: “Graham Young inflicted horrendous suffering on his victims over many years.

“I want to commend their courage in coming forward with information which has been crucial to our investigation and that finally led to Young’s arrest and today’s conviction.

“I hope today’s verdict will give them some measure of comfort and allow them to go forward with their lives.’’

He added: ‘‘We are wholly committed to tackling all cases of domestic abuse that are reported and other associated violent offences. We will continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring relevant offenders to justice.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland, we want to encourage people to come forward.’’