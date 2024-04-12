Probe after man dies after being injured working at Fife industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tragedy happened on Monday when the un-named 42-year old was injured while working for Wernick Group, which makes and hires out portable accommodation at Cartmore Industrial Estate. He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he later died.

Two ambulances attended the scene, and police and Health & Safety Executive (HSE) said they were investigating to establish the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Cartmore Industrial Estate in Lochgelly around 7.15am after reports that a 42-year-old man was injured. The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later. Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

Police have begun an investigation (Pic: TSPL)

Jonathan Wernick, chief executive officer for Wernick Group Ltd said: the company’s thoughts were with the man’s family.

He added: ““We remain in contact with the family and will continue to support them in every way that we can. The company is continuing to work closely with the HSE and the police to determine how this tragic accident occurred and will do all within our power to assist them as that investigation continues.

“We will also continue to support all of our employees at our Lochgelly depot during this time following the loss of a respected and trusted colleague and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient taken to the Vic.