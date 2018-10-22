Protests over Kirkcaldy strip club plans

Protesters both for and against plans to open a new lapdancing club in Kirkcaldy are to take place today.

Campaigners who oppose the opening of a strip club in Kitty’s are to gather at the town square today, while a counter protest by those who support it will also take place.

The club, named Sin, is opposed by new group Women Together in Fife, led by former councillor Marie Penman, and Maureen Closs, who say that the club would exploit women.

The counter protest movement is keen to point out that there will also be male strippers too, and that men and women should be allowed to work there if they choose to.

The club is set to open on November 2.

