Public asked to help find missing 14-year-old Fife girl

Police are appealing for the public’s help in their efforts to trace a missing Glenrothes girl.

Georgia Bonnett (14), was last seen at the Adam Smith College in Kirkcaldy around 1pm on Friday, March 22 and her family have not heard from her since.

Although reported missing from Kirkcaldy, it is thought that Georgia may have travelled to the Glenrothes area.

Georgia is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a black bomber jacket, black leggings and black and white trainers.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of her in Glenrothes on Saturday according to social media.

Those with any information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2161 of March 22.