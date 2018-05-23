Public debut for Glenrothes Foodbank mascot

The Glenrothes Foodbank will be introducing its new mascot to the community at the next Fashion Market.

The mascot will be making its first public appearance on Saturday.

Glenwood High pupil Rachel Galloway is pictured in the mascot costume

A competition was held in local primary schools as to how to raise the profile of the foodbank and this was won by Rachel Galloway, then of Southwood Primary School and now at Glenwood High School.

Fiona Smith was the inspirational volunteer who was instrumental in bringing the mascot to life by designing and making it.

Lyndsay Clark, chair of Glenrothes Foodbank, said: “It is important to have a mascot that is readily identified with the foodbank so that when people see it they think of Glenrothes Foodbank and it reminds them of what we do.

“Having a mascot is an excellent way to grab attention and, in time, our mascot will become synonymous with the foodbank, giving us a unique brand identity.”

The previous fashion market was a success in making high quality clothes available at low prices to the foodbank’s clients and their families. It also brought in money to the foodbank since it was open to its supporters and the public at large.

The fashion market takes place this Saturday, May 26, 10am-3pm, at Glenrothes Foodbank.