Public meetings on plans to transform River Leven

People in Levenmouth have been urged to learn more about multi-million pound plans to improve the River Leven.

Three consultation events will be taking place throughout February and March, giving residents the chance to learn about the project, and help the team behind the Leven Programme the chance to help shape it.

The connectivity project aims to improve the River Leven, its path network and green spaces, from Cameron Bridge to the Shorehead in Leven.

Cllr Ken Caldwell, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “We want to hear your stories about the river and your ideas for its future. Your views will play a key role in the final design process.

“The importance of this work has been increased by the rail link coming back to Levenmouth. We want to make sure any work carried out helps local people and visitors access this key asset and increase active travel options.”

Events will be held on February 10, 10am-4pm, Caledonian Hotel, 81 High St, Leven; March 2, 10am-4pm, Senior Citizens Centre, Main Street, Methilhill; and March 28, 10am-4pm, Fife Renewables Innovation Centre, Ajax Way, Leven.

Transport will be available to and from the events for anyone with mobility issues. This must be booked in advance by calling Kenny Imrie on 03451 555555 ext. 443080 or email ingKenneth.Imrie@fife.gov.uk.

For those unable to attend, views can also be shared via www.theleven.org or email theleven@sepa.org.uk.