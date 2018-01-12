Public outpouring leaves lasting tribute to Sergio

The son of a much loved Fife businessman says he and his family has been overwhelmed by the public’s generosity in providing a lasting tribute to his father.

Larger than life Burntisland take-away owner Sergio Romano. the proprietor of Romano’s pizza take away in the town for over 30 years, passed a way suddently in November after suffering a heart attack. He was 52.

The bench has now been installed just a few yars from the take away.

The jovial shop owner, who also owned a popular chip shop in Crossgates, was well known throughout the area, not just with locals but also becoming a favourite with holiday-makers who flocked to Burntisland during the summer months.

Now, with the help of a crowdfunding initiative, the memory of Sergio’s long-standing presence in the town has been permanently marked with the installation of a memorial bench , situated just yards from the shop.

An online funding page, set up by friend and work colleague, Kirsty Bett, attracted dozens of donations and raised over £1500 in just two weeks to cover the cost of the memorial bench.

The bench, which has Sergio’s name within the metal framework, also includes a plaque.

The memorial plaque.

“We were approached about the fundraising idea for a bench to see if the family approved and we said why not?” son Gino, told the Press.

“With it coming up to Christmas I never thought it would take off so fast but the generosity of the public has been heartfelt and much appreciated.

“It’s a measure of how popular my father was in the town as he was here for so long and knew so many people.”

Gino’s father opened his first shop at the Top Shop in Burntisland on January, 18, 1985.

The bench was provide following more than �1500 of public donations.

He moved to Fife from Linlithgow.

He often joked that he had intended to visit Scotland for a three month holiday in 1980 but never went home.