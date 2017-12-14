Pupils hold annual arts exhibition

Pupils at Balwearie High School have held their annual Expressive Arts Exhibition, showcasing the imagination, flair and skills of art pupils from S1 to S6 level.

The event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week, saw the work of pupils on display, in forms such as music, art, and dance.

There was also a craft workshop and face painting which was run by a group of senior pupils.

Roisin Gilhooly, head of art at Balwearie, said: “This show really helps the pupils, we’ve got primary pupils that can see what they’ll be doing at high school, and the high school pupils can get an idea of the undergraduate work.

“It also gives the pupils an opportunity to see how art fits into the real world, and what they might do at college.

“It’s part of the ciriculum for excellence they have to do a performance or exhibition, so it gives them the opportunity to do that.

“Also lots of careers now are very presentation orientated, so it helps prepare them by learning presentation skills, not just in how they present their work, but how they present themselves and talk about what they’ve done.

“We’re really proud of the pupils. the quality of work is exceptional.

“Anytime we’ve held these events, there’s always a good turnout, a mix of pupils, family, friends, and staff from past and present.”