Pupils set for five weeks of exams

Monday is E-Day for tens of thousands of Scottish school pupils – the start of their exams.

Over the next five weeks they will have their heads down, sitting a whole host of exams including National 1, National 2, National 3, National 4, Skills for Work Courses and other awards which are continually assessed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

Over 124,000 pupils will sit half a million individual exams, and then face the agonising wait until August 7 when results are revealed.

This is also the first year that students will be sitting the revised National 5 courses, following the removal of unit assessments.

Students’ final grade will be based on a combination of externally assessed course work and the exam.

Dr Janet Brown, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “I’d like to send my best wishes to everyone sitting examinations and taking qualifications at schools and colleges between now and the end of the term. After months of hard work and hours of study, many thousands of young people throughout Scotland are preparing to complete their qualifications and take the next step in their education or into work.”

Each year SQA’s in-house team of assessment experts is supported by some 15,000 ‘appointees’ who help to set, invigilate, and mark more than one million exam scripts, and quality assure the internal assessments.

Dr Brown added: “We very much value and rely on the expertise of our appointees – teachers and lecturers who bring with them a wealth of experience from the classroom. I want to thank them, and SQA’s own hard-working staff, for their continued support and commitment to maintaining the high standards of Scottish qualifications.”

“At all levels, our qualifications provide candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and understanding they’ve acquired and prepare them for further study, employment or training. Our qualifications are robust, relevant, and designed to equip young people with a wide range of skills.”

Candidates who have signed up and activated their personal MySQA accounts are reminded they can choose to receive their results by text and/or email from 8.00 am on Tuesday 7 August.

To register, candidates should log onto their mysqa.info account with their Scottish Candidate Number by 5.00 pm on Tuesday July 17 and activate their account by 5.00 pm on Wednesday 18th.

This year, over 48,000 candidates have already registered for the service.

In addition to electronic delivery, all candidates will continue to receive their results by post on Tuesday 7 August.

To register, visit HERE MySQA