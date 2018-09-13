Pupils solve crime in project which saw teacher ‘arrested’

A callous snack thief who ruined break time for a group of Kirkcaldy primary school kids has been uncovered.

Pupils at Kirkcaldy’s Fair Isle Primary have just completed an unusual assignment which ended with one staff member being ‘arrested’.

The pupils interviewed the suspect.

Teacher Christina Beattie wanted to get the P4 children writing, and so concocted a scenario where the pupils would have to solve a crime at the school.

And when the janitor informed the pupils that a box of crisps had been ‘stolen’ from the tuck shop, the kids were put on the case.

Clues included CCTV pictures, footprints, some art materials left lying, and answers from the suspects.

The assignment really captured the imagination of the young sleuths, so much so that they even started looking for clues outside of lessons.

The police are called in after the pupils manage to get a confession.

Mrs Beattie said: “The kids have absolutely loved it. Even pupils that are reluctant to write have been really motivated.

“They’ve really engaged with it.

“Whenever I tell them we’ll be working on our CSI project they’re just settled and ready.”

The kids even wrote a letter to police asking for help in snaring the snack thief.

The cuffs go on.

The officers from Police Scotland’s Fife Division did not disappoint.

They arrived this week to help the children learn about interview techniques when talking to some of the suspects.

And after the class interviewed two suspects, it wasn’t long before the identity of the culprit was known.

After intense questioning by the pupils, one teacher admitted she’d ‘borrowed’ the crisps and would now return them.

Speaking after the crime was solved yesterday morning, Mrs Beattie said: “That was brilliant, you can tell the pupils are absolutely buzzing. Justice has been done, we’re happy.”

Sgt Jimmy Adamson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “This is a fantastic way to give the pupils insight into police work, and we are delighted to support Fair Isle Primary School with this project.

The teacher leaves class a little earlier than usual

“I’m pleased to say that the teacher was released from custody and acquitted of all charges shortly afterwards, and is expected to return to class tomorrow.”

The thief, who is not being named, is now set to pay for her crime by helping to clear litter up from the playground.

Out to the waiting police car.