Put Fife in the picture and win great prizes

Which one image sums up YOUR view of Fife?

Is it our stunning coastline? Or one of its beautiful parks?

Reporter Debbie Clarke invites locals to put Fife in the frame for our new photo competition. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Or perhaps a magical moment from an event staged in the Kingdom?

That’s the challenge we are setting readers in a fantastic new competition ‘My Fife, My Town.’

It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife.

The winner of the best photo will win an overnight stay for two people at The Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Pick up your camera and choose the location, scene, or landmark that best sums up your town or village – the only caveat is it MUST be in the Kingdom.

Our panel of judges will then pick the very best which we will publish and invite our readers to help pick the overall winners.

We have a fantastic first prize for the best photo – an overnight stay for two, (which includes breakfast and use of the spa facilities), at the five star Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

And the winner will have their special photo framed by Sproson Gallery and Framer in St Andrews.

The winner will stay in a Fairmont View Guestroom for two people inclusive of breakfast in the Squire restaurant.

The runner-up will also have their photograph framed and win a meal for two people at The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour. The third prize winner will have their photograph framed.

Look out for entries being showcased on our website at www.fifetoday.co.uk and on social media platforms, as well as across our newspapers – the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette, East Fife Mail, Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen.

How to enter plus terms and conditions

Send your entries to: myfifecomp@gmail.com

The winning photos will be framed by Sproson Gallery and Framer, St Andrews.

Deadline: Friday, August 10, 2018.

Rules:

l Photographs must be in a landscape format and between 2 and 5MB in size.

l All entries MUST be submitted by email to myfifecomp@gmail.com. Only entries uploaded and submitted to this address will be judged. Entries to any other email address or via CD/DVD/memory stick will not be accepted.

l Each image must be sent in jpeg format with a medium to high quality.

l Entries must depict an image of Fife.

l The entries must be clearly marked ‘My Fife Competition 2018’. Entrants should also include a contact address and telephone number.

l Closing date for all entries is 5pm on August 10.

l Three photo submissions ONLY per photographer.

Copyright: As this is a Fife Free Press Group commercial venture, copyright of entries must be waived for the competition and all promotional events surrounding it.

Outwith these parameters, copyright is retained by the photographer who gives the Fife Free Press Group permission to use their photograph.

The photographer / copyright holder grants the FFP Group permission to use any image in all media, including online, for the purpose of publicity, promotion and exhibitions in conjunction with the competition and future competitions publications and all promotional activities, without any remuneration being due.