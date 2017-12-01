Questions over plans for windfarm off Fife coast

More details have been revealed about the proposal to build nine offshore wind turbines off the coast of Levenmouth.

Marc Murray, project manager for 2BEnergy, gave a presentation to Largo Area Community Council about the turbines.

The Forthwind Offshire Wind Technology Demonstration Project would include nine turbines, each with two blades and lattice towers with three legs.

The turbines would be in a crescent moon shape, with the closest being just 1.5km off the coast of East Wemyss.

The turbines will vary in size, with the tallest 245 metres tall – the Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine is around 195 metres tall.

Consent has already been given for the first two turbines, with 2BEnergy now seeking approval to build another seven.

The company hopes to submit its planning application in January or February 2018.

One attendee to the meeting raised concerns over how close the turbines were to the coast, saying: “It’s only offshore in name. You wouldn’t think it’s only off their doorstep.

“If this was a mile off Leith, do you think people would be happy?”

Questions were also asked about the impact on fishing in the area and whether the company would use BiFab as part of the project.

Asked why the company had chosen to build off Levenmouth, Mr Murray said that the area was suitable for demonstration, due to the skills of local workers and the busy port.