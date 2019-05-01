Radioactive waste set to be cleaned up from Fife beach

Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird has welcomed confirmation that Dalgety Bay’s radiation clean-up operation will go ahead in summer 2020.

The Ministry of Defence gave the project the green-light after a statement from Tobias Ellwood, Minister for Defence People and Veterans.

He said: “The Ministry of Defence, Sepa and Fife Council continue to work together to implement the agreed management strategy for the long-term management of radium contamination at Dalgety Bay.

“Remediation is due to physically begin in April 2020 and be completed in September of the same year.

“The second phase of work is planned to begin in April 2021 and be completed in September 2021.

“Work cannot take place outside of these periods due to the disturbance that may be caused to wintering birds.”

Lesley Laird said: “It’s been a long haul but by keeping the pressure up we’ve finally managed to get this project over the line.

“While the MoD made a commitment to me that clean-up work would start next summer, that pledge depended entirely on the Cabinet Office signing off on a project with significantly increased costs compared to just a few years ago.

“I’m delighted that the tender documents are being released this week but I’ll continue to closely monitor developments in the months ahead to ensure this project is delivered for the people of Dalgety Bay.”