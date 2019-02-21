RAF Tornado to make final flypast Fife today

An iconic fighter jet is to make an emotional final flypast Fife this morning.

The RAF Tornado will soar past Army base Leuchars Station, which was previously an Airforce base.

The Tornados have been in service since 1979, and have seen extensive use since.

Today's flypast, which is set to happen at around 11.19am today, will mark the end of a 40 year stint for the famous plane.

Tornadoes will be replaced by new weapons capabilities for the Typhoon jet.

The fleet, is currently based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, and will flypast a number of areas associated with the Tornado, such as Lossiemouth.

It will retire officially at the end of March.