Rail services cancelled after lorry hits bridge

ScotRail has cancelled some train services through Fife after a lorry hit a bridge.

The rail operator says services through Ladybank could be cancelled, delayed, or diverted until further notice after the incident near Collessie.

The bridge is still being assessed for damage,

Services are affected between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee, and Edinburgh and Inverness.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to our customers who’ve had their journeys disrupted by this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on our website or mobile app.”

Police confirmed they received a report earlier this morning.

A spokesperson said: “We received the call at 7.20am today to the A91 at Collessie following a report that a truck had collided with a bridge.

“Thankfully the driver was not injured, but one lane was blocked as a result.

“Network Rail have been contacted to assess the bridge.”

