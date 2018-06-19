Rain fails to dampen Burntisland’s parade

Heavy rain throughout Saturday failed to dampen spirits of those taking part in Burntisland’s Civic Week parade.

The colourful procession of people dressed in the theme of Music Through the Decades brightened up a drab backdrop as it made its way along the High Street led by the town’s pipe band and the Royal Party of Queen Alice Mair and King Leo Fawcett-Hall and their attendants and back.

Prior to the parade the Royals were crowned in the packed parish church by Community Award Winner Scott Sweaton, and with more rain forecast it returned to the church halls for an afternoon of fun and games.

Scott Sweaton was again called upon along with Councillor Lesley Backhouse to judge the fancy dress competition which was won by the Broomhill Garden Club with its ‘flower power’ theme. In second place were the ladies from Floral Action Burntisland (FAB) who were dressed as FABBA and in third was Burntisland Playgroup with its Grease costumes.

As well as a wrestling ring and falconry display there were children’s entertainers, highland dancers and entertainment from Kingdom FM.

Libby Donovan, chairman of the Civic Week committee, said: “When we saw the forecast on Friday night we came up with plan B to hold as much as we could in the halls. The only thing we had to cancel were the pony rides.

“We left the decision about the parade until the last minute, and as there was a bit of a lull in the rain we decided to do a short parade along the High Street and back.”

And luckily the weather improved overnight for Sunday’s Beach Day with a record 25 entries in the sandcastle competition, a scavenger hunt, tug-o-war competition and the eagerly awaited raft race which attracted five entries and was won by Joel Mason and Douglas Hamilton with their vessel The Burntisland Flyer: Water Bug.

Libby added: “Despite the weather on Saturday it has been a great start to Civic Week and I suppose we would rather have had the better weather for the Beach Day as we couldn’t have had an alternative venue for it!”

Tickets are still available for the Civic Week band night on Saturday featuring Cousin Ken’s Nephews. Tickets priced £7 are available from Jason’s Newsagents, 256 High St.