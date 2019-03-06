Raith Rovers pay tribute to Alec Condie, lifelong fan and supporters’ director

Raith Rovers are mourning the death of committed supporter and former director Alec Condie.

Alec (80) was know to all as ‘Eck’, and a much loved figure.

He passed away peacefully on Saturday morning after short stay in Victoria Hospital.

Alec was a familiar presence at Stark’s Park; firstly on the terraces, then in the South Stand and also in the boardroom where he was elected as the supporters’ director from 2006 until 2008.

You may also be interested in:

Drunk knife thug left blade stuck in victim’s face

Drug user broke into home and stole Christmas presents

Police hunt naked man performing sex act in Fife park

He was a lifelong fan, and was in Iceland and Munich during the club’s UEFA Cup campaign under Jimmy Nicholl after winning the League Cup in 1994.

Away from Raith, Alec was heavily involved in the local social housing sector for which he was awarded an MBE in 2007. He had a wide and varied career – he did his national service in the Royal Navy, worked at Burntisland Shipyard and as an engineer.

He also worked as a teacher. His favourite anecdote from his working life was turning Sandy Lyle down for a job as an engineer and telling him to stick to the golf.

Rovers director Ali More said “Eck was a passionate Rovers fan.

“He was a huge help to me when I became the first supporters’ director following Reclaim the Rovers in 2005.

“He was very supportive, full of advice and always willing to help. He eventually joined as supporters’ director for the club he loved, and was determined to do whatever he could to make Rovers better. A sad loss.”

Alec’s funeral will take place on Monday, March 18, 12.45 p.m at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and then afterwards at the Dean Park Hotel.

He is survived by his wife Wilma, sons Graeme and Alisdair and grandsons Harris and Arran.