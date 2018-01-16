Rapist guilty of attacks on women

A man responsible for a series of domestic crimes against women, including physical and sexual assaults, has been convicted.

At the High Court in Glasgow today, Stuart Murray was found guilty of two rapes on two women and a sexual assault of another female between 2010 and 2016.

The 30-year-old was subject to a major investigation by Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Unit after the victims reported the abuse, which occurred in Kirkcaldy, Alloa, Tillicoultry and Stirling.

Murray was subsequently arrested and charged in October 2016.

Detective Inspector Jim Leeson from Fife’s DAIU said: “Over the course of six years, Stuart Murray subjected three separate women to prolongued periods of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

“He has demonstrated himself to be a callous and predatory individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

“Thanks to the bravery of these women in coming forward to report his offences, Murray has now been convicted and will receive a custodial sentence, meaning he will be unable to target anyone else.

“Tackling domestic crime in all its forms remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities and whenever these offences are brought to our attention we will conduct a thorough investigation to bring perpatrors to justice.”