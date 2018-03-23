Rapper Loki pays tribute to Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Kirkcaldy Foodbank drew a packed audience to its annual general meeting at St Marie’s Church on Tuesday.

The community group has been at the forefront of tackling rising poverty in Kirkcaldy east, and demand for its help is greater than ever.

loki ''Poverty Safari by Darren McGarvey

It is now giving out over 700 food parcels every month – and the introduction of Universal Credit before Christmas has also taken its toll.

Ian Campbell, chairman, told the audience, it was a huge undertaking for a voluntary organisation – but he recognised that the foodbank is a lifeline for people with nothing.

“After four years we are still here,” he said. “Is that a good thing?

“There is still a lot of work to be done getting rid of poverty in Kirkcaldy.”

Mr Anderson thanked all the individuals and businesses who had supported the foodbank, and also challenged members to consider if the current model was the most effective one to continue offering help to local families.

The AGM also heard from speaker, the Scottish writer and rapper Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey whose book Poverty Safari has been widely acclaimed.

He spoke out being ‘‘overwhelmed’’ at the turn out for the AGM, and the paradox at the heart of all foodbanks – that ventures set up out of necessity are now having to find ways of becoming sustainable as demand for their help grows.

He added: ‘‘There is also this amazing feeling of optimism and humility that communities are trying to step up to the plate in the recognition that no-one else is going to do it, and it has to be done.

’’The idea of people giving up their time for free and doing so consistently is fantastic.

‘‘We are not asking for permission to do anything any more – we are doing it.’’