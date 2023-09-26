Police said a driver reported seeing a burning tyre bounce across the road. Others reported the item still on fire at the roadside - youths were seen throwing an item from a wooded area and then running off.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was put out. No one was injured and no vehicles damaged.Community Sergeant David McCabe said: “This was a reckless act and is being treated with the utmost seriousness. It is very fortunate that no one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry. We believe the youths made off in the direction of Collydean.“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation, including dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3457 of Monday, 25 September or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.