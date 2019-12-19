Recycling centre turns away dog walker with poo bag because she wasn’t in a car

A dog walker who was told she couldn’t bin a single bag of dog poo at a Fife recycling centre has hit out at the hypocrisy of red tape.

Sarah Price was walking her dog in Dalgety Bay, and picked up after the animal as she always does, unfortunately there were no bins in the area, so she instead popped to the nearby council recycling centre.

However, she was told she wouldn’t be allowed in unless she had a car.

Sarah, from Burntisland, was told that it is Fife Council policy that prevents people from being able to walk in to recycling centres.

“It seems a bit pointless and kind of against the general idea of letting there be no barrier in the way of recycling.

“We’re meant to be recycling and thinking more environmentally.

“There’s nowhere around there with a bin. It’s commercial units, but it’s quite good quality for the dogs as there’s lots of grass verges and things, but you’d be toiling to find a bin.

“So when you see a recycling centre and you’ve got a pile of dog poo in your bag, there’s only one place to go.

“Why should people be excluded?

“The guy came up to me and said ‘we’ve got a no walk-in policy here’, you’ve got to come in here with a car.

“He wasn’t nasty, he was pleasant, but it’s just Fife Council policy.

“I always pick up after my dog, but I think it’s important that the council policy doesn’t impede us from doing the right thing.”

Simon Young, service manger for Fife’s recycling centres, Fife Resource Solutions, confirmed that there has been no pedestrian access to any of Fife Council’s Recycling Centres since the start of this year.

He said: “This is to help ensure that our sites are as safe as possible.

“Dog poo can be bagged and disposed of in street bins, or can be taken home and disposed of in the blue landfill bin.

“There are bins in the vicinity of the Dalgety Bay recycling centre, albeit fewer since it is an industrial estate.”