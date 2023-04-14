It’s now one month since the the 28-year old dad of two young boys vanished. Worried family and friends have already searched the area in support of police inquiries, and plan to return again on Sunday.

Reece, who lives with his partner and children in High Valleyfield, was reported missing on Sunday, March 19 when he vanished while camping with four friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, in the Kinloch Rannoch area. He was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Police have released an image of Reece and the clothing he was wearing when he went missing

But, four weeks on, his whereabouts are unknown despite hundreds of people turning out to scour the countryside in addition to searches led by police supported by the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs, drones and Mountain Rescue Teams.

His partner, Paula Airzee and a host of friends and volunteers will be in Loch Rannoch for another major on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on the Facebook page, ‘Please Help to Find Reece’ she said: “I know it’s difficult and disheartening to continually search the same areas with no trace of Reece, but my promise to Reece is that I will never give up and I won’t.

“At this stage we have nothing new to work with, we just need to keep searching. We are also being advised to do so based on previous cases of missing people and extensive searches for them which initially haven’t discovered anything and then something of significance is found.”She indeed: “I have nothing left in me other than hope and people searching keeps that hope alive. I can’t even say the words without crying, Thank You. I’ll never forget what you have and continue to do for me and our family.”Paula described the last four weeks as “a living nightmare” adding: “My heart is truly broken. The only reason I get up everyday is because our boys need me. They need us.

“Reece - how can we carry on like this not knowing where you are - I know you, and I know you’ll be scared and frightened. This is killing us all. You are our everything,”

Reece’s case has featured on Channel5’s programme Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People and the Facebook page set up to keep his name and face in the public eye has over 5000 followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece is described as six feet tall, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.”