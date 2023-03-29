Reece Rodger, from Rosyth, was reported missing while camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan, on Sunday, March 19.

Searches have included police, divers, an air support unit, police dogs and mountain rescue teams.

Reece was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning.

Reece Rodgers has been missing for ten days

Police leading the search for the 28-year old say they hope fresh sightings could help to find him.

A man matching Reece’s description around 11.30pm on Saturday was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Reece is described as six feet tall, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Our enquiries are continuing into these two possible sightings of men matching Reece’s description. If you have any information at all that might help us locate him, I urge you to contact us.

“Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him.

“Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search.”