It comes just days after reports of fresh sightings of Reece Rodger.

Efforts to trace the Rosyth man have seen police supported by the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece was reported missing while camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan, on Sunday, March 19.

Police have released an image of Reece and the clothing he was wearing when he went missing

He was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning.

Police leading the search for the 28-year old say they hope fresh sightings could help to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man matching Reece’s description around 11.30pm on Saturday was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Reece is described as six feet tall, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Despite extensive enquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals we have not been able to trace Reece.

“As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on 18 March and 7am on 19 March and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

“Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him.

“Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search.”