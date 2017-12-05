Regeneration project could transform Tullis Russell site

Plans for a major regeneration project which could transform the Tullis Russell paper mill site have been announced.

The plans, submitted by Advance Construction, propose to build 850 homes, as well as retail and leisure facilities, employment, business space, industrial units and a new care home.

The development of the 58-hectare site would also see an extension to Riverside Park, with unused brownfield site reclaimed to create another park.

Locals will get their first chance to see the plans at two public exhibition events being held this week.

The exhibitions will be held at Rothes Halls on Thursday and Friday, between 1-8pm, with representatives of Advance Construction in attendance to discuss the proposals and answer questions.

Lynsey Breen, development manager for Advance Construction, said the plans would spark a regeneration of the town.

“Advance Construction’s plans to deliver a significant number of new homes, together with creating new jobs will signal a major transformation of the area over the coming years,” she said.

“It’s an exciting regeneration project that will give Glenrothes the substantial economic boost it deserves, allowing it to continue to grow in the future.”

Lynsey added: “We would encourage members of the local community to come along to the drop-in events to find out more information and talk to members of our project team.”

Advance Construction will be working with lead consultants Barton Willmore to provide town planning, masterplanning, landscape, EIA and socio-economic assessment services during the project.

Planning director for Barton Willmore in Scotland, Colin Lavety, said: “The former Tullis Russell Paper Mill site is an important landmark historically for the town of Glenrothes.

“Plans to regenerate the area by delivering much needed housing together with new jobs will be a major transformation of the community over the next few years.

“We are delighted to be playing a part in helping give the area a new lease of life and make it an exciting place to live, work, play and visit.”

The regeneration will follow the creation of a multi-million pound heating centre, which was announced earlier this year. The heating scheme is designed to heat businesses, public facilities and up to 372 homes.