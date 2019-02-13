Relief as manhole cover on Kirkcaldy walkway is repaired

A Kirkcaldy woman who escaped serious injury after falling down an open manhole on a popular town walkway has spoken of her relief at it being repaired.

Jennifer King (62) had been out looking for a missing dog in the Links shortly before 7pm one Saturday evening last month when she failed to notice the open manhole, near West Bridge Mill, in the dark.

The manhole near West Bridge Mill in Kirkcaldy has now been fixed.

Luckily three men who were on their way back from Morrisons supermarket saw her fall and were able to help her out.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said they were notified about a dislodged manhole cover by Fife Council on January 29. She said it instructed a repair two days later and the work was completed on Tuesday (February 12).

Jennifer said: “I am really relieved the manhole cover has now been repaired. I was lucky because these guys were there when it happened and were able to help me but if that had been a child or an elderly person they could have been seriously hurt. I am delighted it is now fixed.”