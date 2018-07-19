Renewed appeal to trace missing Fife man

Police have issued a renewed appeal to help trace a missing Fife man who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Steven Cunningham was last seen in Cowdenbeath on July 10 and has not returned to his home address in the town or spoken to his family or friends since.

The 48-year-old was reported missing on Thursday, July 12, and concern continues to grow for his welfare.

Steven is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short brown receding hair and wears gold rimmed glasses.

Steven has access to a gun metal grey-coloured Vauxhall Astra, with the registration VE64 KNF, which was last seen driving northbound on the M6 near Penrith in Cumbria around 1.25pm on Friday, July 13.

Today, Steven’s family have issued the following appeal through Police Scotland: “We are so worried about Steven and we need to know if he is okay.

“Steven - if you see this appeal then we want you to know that we miss you, we love you and we just want to help you.

“Please call someone as soon as you can and talk to us.”

Inspector Gavin Cameron of Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Steven is believed to have travelled throughout the north of England since he was last seen, and may have headed back into Scotland.

“We’re asking anyone who may have seen or spoken to him since this time, or anyone who has seen his vehicle, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Steven is believed to be in possession of a tent and will be using service stations to refuel his car, so we’d urge anyone using camp sites and those working at petrol stations, in particular, to please keep an eye out for him.

“Steven’s family are very worried about him and I would urge Steven to make contact with them or us as soon as possible if he sees this.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4217 of July 12.