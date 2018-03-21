Repairs to be made to Anstruther landmark

Fife Council has confirmed that it has taken down an East Neuk landmark for repairs, after it was battered by the Beast from the East.

Fencing already surrounded the Mercat Cross in Anstruther before the horrendous weather earlier this month. However, high winds, snow and rain further damaged the cross.

Alan Paterson, property service manager, said: “I can confirm that we took the Mercat Cross down due to safety concerns and to ensure the stonework was not damaged. It had been battered by waves as a result of the severe weather, which had made the structure unstable.

“We’re looking to carry out works to repair and return it as soon as possible, subject to appropriate planning approvals.