Repairs to burst water main complete as supplies restored in Fife town

Repairs have been completed to a burst water main which affected supplies to a Fife town yesterday.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Aug 2023, 19:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 07:15 BST

Scottish Water engineers were called to tackle the burst on an eight inch main near Monk’s Walk, and had to liaise with Scottish Power Energy Network (SPEN) because of nearby high-voltage cables. A bottled water distribution point was set up at Leslie Skatepark off the High Street, and bottles were also delivered to vulnerable people as tankers were brought in to help restore supplies.

The network was slowly recharged to avoid any further bursts – this meant it took some time to get all customers back into supply. Scottish Water said, following a burst of this nature it is normal for customers to experience discoloured water while the network is recharging.

For brown water, customers are advised to run the cold-water kitchen tap at a reduced pressure until this runs clear. Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from the cold-water kitchen tap. For white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24/48hrs. Tankers were brought in to help restore supplies are being stood down.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have worked hard to complete the repair, with the added challenge of the high voltage cables in the vicinity. We’re pleased that water supplies are now restoring, and everyone should be back in supply within the next couple of hours. It’s important the network is recharged slowly and steadily to avoid any further issues.

“We appreciate this burst has been inconvenient for the Leslie community and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

