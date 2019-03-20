Report of ‘suspicious behaviour’ in Fife village

Police in Fife have received reports of ‘suspicious behaviour’ in Pittenweem last night.

It is understood that the report related to an incident of two uniformed men who approached a house in the East Neuk village.

However, police say that no evidence of criminality has been established.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Fife received a report of suspicious behaviour in the Pittenweem area on the evening of Tuesday March 19.

“No further reports were received and no criminality has been established.

“We thank the public for their vigilance and would encourage anyone with information or concerns about suspicious behaviour to make a note of any relevant details, including any vehicle registrations, and report this to Police Scotland on 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

