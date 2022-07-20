Report submitted to Procurator Fiscal following tragic death of Larbert motorcyclist (11)

The Kinnaird Primary School pupil died during a training session at Crail Circuit on Saturday, July 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 6.50pm to reports of a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track. Emergency services attended, however, Millar was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive are aware.”

Millar Buchanan died while taking part in the sport he loved

In a statement, Millar’s distraught family said: “We are truly heartbroken we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.