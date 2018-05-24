Rescheduled Fife motorbike show put on ice!

Kirkcaldy and District Motorcycle Club’s cancelled 70th anniversary Bikes in the Park event has been rescheduled for June 3 in the town’s ice rink.

After heavy rain forced the Beveridge Park event to be called off on the morning of the show, it has now been moved indoors to the Fife Ice Arena in Rosslyn Street.

The new event, simply called the Kirkcaldy Motorcycle Show, will take place from 10am and will still feature the majority of the stands, displays and competitions from the May event.

The ice rink is available for shows during June and July when the ice is lifted, and manager Billy Hanafin was happy to help out.

He said: “We’re delighted to be able to arrange the venue for the show at short notice. Hopefully this can be the start of a successful relationship between the clubs for an annual show.”

Organisers say that being able to hold it indoors in such a large venue has been a lifesaver for the club, which was determined that the 70th anniversary of the first motorcycle racing event in Beveridge Park in 1948, known as the Kirkcaldy Grand Prix, would not go unmarked.

“Thankfully, with the help of the ice arena management we’re back with the show, indoors in a fantastic venue,” said Jake Drummond, secretary.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout of bikes and anyone interested in showing their machines should get in touch on 07473 174449.”

There will be a £5 entry fee for adults, with under 16s free.

There will be all the usual vintage, veteran, classic, custom and competition bikes, with displays of memorabilia from the Kirkcaldy Grand Prix, including T-shirts and posters featuring the original poster.