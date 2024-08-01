Residents evacuated after bomb squad called to street in Methil

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Residents were evacuated from their homes in a Methil street last night after the bomb squad was called to deal with a suspicious package.

The drama happened in Stewart Court, sparking a response from the emergency services, including a bomb disposal unit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, police attended a house in Stewart Court, Methil, following a report of a suspicious package. A small number of homes were evacuated as a precaution. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) has assessed the item and it is not suspicious and of no risk to the public. Local residents have returned to their homes.”

