Residents evacuated after bomb squad called to street in Methil
Residents were evacuated from their homes in a Methil street last night after the bomb squad was called to deal with a suspicious package.
The drama happened in Stewart Court, sparking a response from the emergency services, including a bomb disposal unit.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, police attended a house in Stewart Court, Methil, following a report of a suspicious package. A small number of homes were evacuated as a precaution. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) has assessed the item and it is not suspicious and of no risk to the public. Local residents have returned to their homes.”
