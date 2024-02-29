Residents evacuated as fire breaks out in house close to Raith Rovers’ stadium
The blaze broke out around around 2:00pm on Pratt Street, yards from the Raith Rovers’ football stadium. Police and fire crews attended the scene and the road was closed while they tackled the blaze. A specialist high reach vehicle was also dispatched to thee scene. There are no reports on any casualties.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service confirmed that “several crews” were in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services were called to a fire within a premises on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday. Local road closures are currently in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.