Residents evacuated from Kirkcaldy street after man found dead

Residents in a Kirkcaldy street were evacuated last night after a man’s body was found near potentially dangerous substances.

The drama in Balfour Street saw a bomb disposal unit in the area as emergency services began investigations.

Police confirmed a 37-year old man was found dead in a flat where officers also found a number of “potentially volatile and flammable items.”

As a result, they evacuated a number of nearby residents.

No further details were given on what they found.

Officers had been called to the property after reports of concern for a person.

A spokesman said: “The body of a 37-year-old was found within and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“While in attendance, officers found a number of potentially volatile and flammable items within and the EOD were contacted.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while the items were assessed and residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes after it was confirmed there was no risk to the public.”

A number of agencies, including a bomb disposal team, attended the incident.